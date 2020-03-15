|
Yet another report suggests Microsoft and Sony struggle to overcome challenges posed by coronavirus.
What you need to know
Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 have a `strong likelihood` of missing their scheduled late 2020 release windows, according to a new report from DFC Intelligence.
With widely-reported supply chain issues in China, various hurdles may result in a delay or highly-limited availability.
The delay of next-generation consoles appears to be inching closer to reality, according to a new report from games industry research firm, DFC Intelligence. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, better known as coronavirus, we`re seeing record industry impact, following the cancellation of top conferences likes GDC and E3 2020, and various product delays. Supply chain issues instigated by coronavirus may also hit Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, during prime time for both platform holders.
A newly-published DFC Intelligence statement, as reported by Forbes, suggests a `strong like...