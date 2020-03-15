|
Spanish PM´s wife tests positive; France and Israel announce partial closure of country; scientists condemn UK `herd immunity´ strategy. Follow live news Virus sparks calls to extend Brexit transitionJet2 planes turn back in mid-air as firm cancels Spain flightsTeaching union asks PM why schools are not being closedNewborn baby tests positive for coronavirus in LondonSee all of our coronavirus coverage 1.18am GMT US clothing brand Everlane has joined Apple, Urban Outfitters and Verizon in closing stores over coronavirus concerns.`Effective tomorrow, we are closing out retail stores until March 28 and offering compensation to our retail team members during this time,` Everlane said in an email to customers. 1.07am GMT An update on the new cases in mainland China now, where for the second day new cases that came to China from overseas surpassed the number of locally transmitted new infections. Mainland China had 20 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on March 14, up from 11 cases a day earlier. Of Saturday´s cases, 16 involved travellers entering China from overseas, it said. The remaining four cases were recorded in the city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak is believed to have first begun. Saturday also marked the tenth consecutive day where Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, recorded zero new infections outside Wuhan. 12.58am GMT In the US, Georgia´s presidential primaries, which were set to take place on 24 March, have been postponed until May because of fears over the new coronavirus, state election officials announced Saturday, a day after Louisiana also pushed back its primaries, becoming the first state to postpone its presidential primaries due to the virus.In addition to public safety, one of the biggest considerations was the risk the virus posed to poll workers, who are often older, election officials said. 12.49am GMT Staying in Australia for the moment, AAP reports that there is `slight optimism that Australian shares w ...