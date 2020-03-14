|
Now is not the time for employees flying around the world, then coming back to sit in a crowded office building.
Coronavirus has officially been declared a pandemic and every time you look at news about current events you see another set of numbers, each higher than the last, telling how many people are infected or have tested positive. Amidst the warnings from actual health officials and the brush-off from politicians, you`ll also find more and more companies have closed offices down and have employees working from home.
All the big names have already done it: Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, Apple, and Twitter off the top of my head. And doing it was the smart call from both a company liability standpoint as well as a way to look out for the welfare of employees.
Cornavirus is passed from person to person so limited exposure is the best preventative medicine.
Avoiding any s...