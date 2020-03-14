|
Nikon`s release of firmware 3.0 for its Z6 and Z7 cameras is significant. Not just for the changes it brings, but the significance of those changes in the context of the company`s history. Like Canon, Nikon has historically brought DSLR cameras to market that you could be sure would work exactly the same in ten years as the day you bought it. There simply wasn`t any expectation that you would gain additional features, refinements or enhancements over the life of the product.
But times have changed, and with the Z6 and Z7, Nikon has clearly taken industry feedback to heart. Of course, this isn`t the first major firmware update for these cameras - firmware 2.0 brought us eye detect autofocus - but 3.0 changes some of the autofocus system`s fundamental operation in an attempt to make it more familiar to users of the company`s DSLR cameras.
Alright, enough with the pontificating. Here`s what firmware 3.0 brings to the table.
Refined autofocus tracking implementation
The most significant change in FW 3.0 (to us, anyway) is the refinement in the behavior of the Z6 and Z7`s tracking autofocus. Up until now, you had to hit the `OK` button while in the Auto AF area mode to bring up the tracking box. You could place that over your subject and initiate autofocus, and it would track around the frame. But when you released the shutter button (or AF On button), the box would continue to track your subject until you canceled it with the `OK` button, and then the tracking box would reset to the center of the frame, regardless of whether you`d moved it around before initiating autofocus. You then exited tracking with the `Zoom out` button.
You can now have either the Fn1 or Fn2 buttons initiate tracking AF. Our opinions on staff differ, but I personally find these buttons fall naturally under my middle and ring fingers, and are easy to press.
Now, with FW 3.0, you have the option to assign Tracking mode to one of the Fn buttons on the front ...