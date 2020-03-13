|
11.08am GMT From Monday, all schools in the German state of Bavaria will be shut until the end of the Easter holidays on 19 April, the Süddeutsche Zeitung reports.The five week holiday means almost no child in Bavaria will be able to go to school or kindergarten, with emergency care organised in only a few cases, according to the paper. 11.05am GMT The climbing season on Mount Everest has been called off amid fears over the coronavirus pandemic, Pete Pattisson reports. The Nepal government suspended all mountaineering permits on Thursday and, as we reported earlier, will stop issuing on-arrival tourist visas, dealing a devastating blow to the country´s tourism industry. 10.46am GMT PA Media has more details on the London underground train driver who has tested positive for coronavirus. The man, who works on the tube´s Jubilee Line, has been off work this week after returning to the UK from holiday in Vietnam, sources told the news agency. An internal message to staff said the driver, based at the North Greenwich depot, had been self-isolating but had tested positive for Covid-19. The memo said:The operator is receiving support from health services and is continuing to follow Public Health England (PHE) advice to self-isolate. The train operator has recently returned from a trip abroad, where it is thought the illness may have been contracted.