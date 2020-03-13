|
It`s just a ram, right?
What you need to know
Minecraft Earth is Microsoft`s ambitious mobile AR game based off the popular sandbox title, Minecraft.
It regularly gets a ton of updates and patches, adding new features not even found in the main game.
The latest update is adding three new mob types to discover and collect.
The horned sheep, iron furnace golem, and melon golem are all on their way.
Mobile games are all the rage nowadays, and Microsoft wasn`t about to let that slide. Minecraft Earth is their attempt to bring the creativity and freedom of Minecraft into the real world, all through the power of your smartphone. The game is still a little rough around the edges, but has already improved by leaps and bounds. Another thing that`s coming in leaps and bounds? The number of unique mobs that Minecraft Earth has over its older, more famous brother, Minecraft.
The latest update to the title is bringing a few new mobs, including the new ram-excuse me, the horned sheep. As t...