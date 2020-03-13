Home
An EVE Online player suffered a major $5,000 loss after tempting fate
(Windows Phone Central)
(Windows Phone Central)

 
 

13 march 2020 01:28:09

 
An EVE Online player suffered a major $5,000 loss after tempting fate
(Windows Phone Central)
 
It`s hard to come back from this one. What you need to know EVE Online is a truly massive MMO focused on commanding a fleet of starships in a sci-fi universe. It`s not considered a casual game, with veteran players investing multiple years into building up their accounts. Big losses are relatively uncommon, and are often worth an absurd amount of money. One player recently lost a haul valued at upwards of $5,000, all because of one mistake. There are few games that are as `hardcore` as EVE Online. While the game is technically free, players spend years and quite a lot of money investing into their accounts. The game has an endless amount of content and systems to learn, and takes a lot of commitment to master. One player, going by the username `Lactose Intolerant,` suffered a loss that`s unimaginable to many EVE Online players, all because of a few careless decisions. At the end of the ordeal, 16 years and a haul valued at close to $5,000 was gone-forever. Without diving into...
 
21 viewsCategory: Technology > Mobile > Windows Phone
 
