Home
Search:
1146 feeds
357 categories
4998 articles (<24 hours)
21 registered users

Use the Mobile version
Mobile

Follow our Twitter feed

View our Linkpartners
Links

Username:
Password:

Register | Retrieve

Technology


Valid HTML 4.01 Transitional

RSS FeedsDaily Coronavirus updates: Twitter asks all employees to work from home
(Android Central)

 
 

12 march 2020 14:56:19

 
Daily Coronavirus updates: Twitter asks all employees to work from home
(Android Central)
 
COVID-19 has spread to 108 countries around the world, and the coronavirus shows no signs of abating. The pandemic is proving particularly devastating in Italy, with the country seeing over 800 deaths from over 10,000 cases, second only to China. COVID-19 has effectively shut down the airline industry, with most countries screening international passengers for signs of infections. The coronavirus has had a huge impact on the tech industry, affecting the global supply chain and causing interminable product delays. Here`s the latest on COVID-19 and how it`s affecting the tech industry. March 12, 2020: Twitter asks employees to work from home, U.S. bans travel from Europe as coronavirus becomes a pandemic Twitter has ordered all employees globally to work from home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In an unprecedented move, the U.S. has banned travel from most European countries for 30 days. 26 countries are affected, including Germany, France, Belgium, Finland, and Denmark...
 
17 viewsCategory: Technology > Mobile > Android
 
What material do you wish smartphones were made out of?
(Android Central)
Top 7 working from home hacks to get more done
(Android Central)
 
 
blog comments powered by Disqus


Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Indigonet Services B.V.. Contact: Tim Hulsen. Read here our privacy notice.
Other websites of Indigonet Services B.V.: Nieuws Vacatures Science Tweets Travel Photos Nachrichten Indigonet Finances Leer Mandarijn