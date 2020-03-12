|
COVID-19 has spread to 108 countries around the world, and the coronavirus shows no signs of abating. The pandemic is proving particularly devastating in Italy, with the country seeing over 800 deaths from over 10,000 cases, second only to China. COVID-19 has effectively shut down the airline industry, with most countries screening international passengers for signs of infections.
The coronavirus has had a huge impact on the tech industry, affecting the global supply chain and causing interminable product delays. Here`s the latest on COVID-19 and how it`s affecting the tech industry.
March 12, 2020: Twitter asks employees to work from home, U.S. bans travel from Europe as coronavirus becomes a pandemic
Twitter has ordered all employees globally to work from home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
In an unprecedented move, the U.S. has banned travel from most European countries for 30 days. 26 countries are affected, including Germany, France, Belgium, Finland, and Denmark...