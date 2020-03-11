|
Performance artist and photographer known for his partnership with Marina Abramovi´cHad you been passing the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin at lunchtime on 12 December 1976, you might have seen an athletic young man, pursued by guards, racing out of the building with a painting under his arm. The picture was Der Arme Poet (The Poor Poet, 1839), by the Biedermeier artist Carl Spitzweg. The young man was called Uwe Laysiepen, although by then he went by the nom d´artiste of Ulay. What you would have witnessed was not a theft but an artwork.In snatching Der Arme Poet, one of Germany´s most loved paintings - according to Ulay it was Hitler´s favourite - its kidnapper intended to draw attention to the plight of the Gastarbeiter, or migrant workers. These were mostly Turks, who were grudgingly allowed into the country to do the low-end jobs Germans did not want. Ulay took the painting, a romanticised depiction of poverty, to the flat of a genuinely poor Turkish family who had agreed to help him and hung it on their sitting room wall. That done, he rang the police and turned himself in. Continue reading...