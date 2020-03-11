|
Authorities in virus-hit country consider further restrictions as Covid-19 takes hold in EuropeCoronavirus latest - live updatesThe death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen by 31% in 24 hours in Italy as governments across Europe cancelled events, shut schools and imposed draconian travel bans and the World Health Organization formally declared a pandemic.Italy´s civil protection service said the number of deaths rose to 827 on Wednesday, while the total number of cases in the EU member state that has been by far the hardest hit by the virus rose to 12,462 from 10,149.The coronavirus has infected more than 119,000 people globally and caused nearly 4,300 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.In Iran, the government announced 63 new deaths, making a total toll of 354. Bahrain reported 77 new cases among citizens evacuated from Iran by plane.China has agreed to sell more than 2m face masks, 10,000 pulmonary ventilators and 20,000 protective suits to Italy after a phone call between the foreign minister, Luigi Di Maio, and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.The virus claimed its first victims in Panama and Indonesia.Turkey reported its first official case, a Turkish national who had returned from Europe.The World Health Organization is recommending that people take simple precautions to reduce exposure to and transmission of the Wuhan coronavirus, for which there is no specific cure or vaccine. Continue reading...