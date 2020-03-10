|
Correction (1:40pm EST March 10, 2020): A previous version of this article stated Ricoh had spun off its entire 360-degree camera team into the Vecnos venture. We have learned that Vecnos is a separate startup; the Theta team will remain within Ricoh. We have updated the first two paragraphs and headlines accordingly.
Ricoh has announced it´s created a new startup called Vecnos, which will focus on developing new specialty cameras, including its first device, a new 360-degree camera designed specifically with selfies in mind.
The Vecnos venture is separate from the Ricoh Theta team, which will remain a part of Ricoh. It started back in 2018 when Ricoh decided, as part of its new business development initiatives, to create a team tasked with creating `specialized cameras for a new generation of consumers.´ This new team, led by Shu Ubukata (now Vecnos´ CEO), proved entrepreneurial enough to Ricoh that it decided to turn it into a separate startup, with Ricoh as the investor.
There´s not much information about Vecnos, aside from a bare Twitter account, but to drum up some interest, Vecnos has announced its first product, a 360-degree ultra-compact camera that´s designed to `reinvent the selfie for social media natives.´
Specifications are scarce for the prototype camera, but Vecnos does say it will feature a proprietary four-lens optical system with a single lens on the top and three lenses around the perimeter of the wand-like device. Vecnos says the camera will work with an upcoming mobile app that will allow users to `users can easily enhance and share their images and videos on social media platforms.´
Based on the above promotional video, the camera appears to function almost identical to the Ricoh Theta cameras, with the ability to capture 360-degree photos and video and recompose the content as you see fit using the accompanying mobile app. The device itself features a power button, a shutter button, a ded ...