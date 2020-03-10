Home
Search:
1146 feeds
357 categories
3828 articles (<24 hours)
22 registered users

Use the Mobile version
Mobile

Follow our Twitter feed

View our Linkpartners
Links

Username:
Password:

Register | Retrieve


Valid HTML 4.01 Transitional

RSS FeedsStock market recovery fizzles out as stimulus hopes fade - business live
(The Guardian Business News)

 
 

10 march 2020 17:12:29

 
Stock market recovery fizzles out as stimulus hopes fade - business live
(The Guardian Business News)
 
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as Donald Trump floats payroll tax cuts to protect US economy from coronavirus Latest: European rally is fizzling outRBS offers mortgage and loan holidaysItaly `to suspend mortgage payments´, reportTrump: We´ll pass payroll tax cuts soonCrash Monday: Trillions wiped off markets 3.35pm GMT The rally is fizzling out, as global stock markets continue to remain highly volatile.The Dow Jones industrial average has now turned negative on Wall Street, having been up 1,000 points when it opened two hours ago.We have a plan. Press conference tomorrow. Dow up 1000. Well, not so much a plan yet. Trump might have misspoke and was early, Dow loses 2/3.rally fade, dead cat bounce it was pic.twitter.com/fxbUSRSUg9 3.09pm GMT With 90 minutes to go, the European stock market rally is fizzling out.Italy´s share index has sunk by 2%, as traders digest the implications of the nationwide lockdown announced yesterday. FTSE heading to close below the open, still up on Monday`s close but below the open = bearish and would confirm my feelings that this is a deceased feline pic.twitter.com/2o9OBOwrm5 Continue reading...
 
11 viewsCategory: Business
 
Royal Caribbean withdraws 2020 forecast, boosts liquidity amid coronavirus fears
(Reuters Business)
 
 
blog comments powered by Disqus


Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Indigonet Services B.V.. Contact: Tim Hulsen. Read here our privacy notice.
Other websites of Indigonet Services B.V.: Nieuws Vacatures Science Tweets Travel Photos Nachrichten Indigonet Finances Leer Mandarijn