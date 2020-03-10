|
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as Donald Trump floats payroll tax cuts to protect US economy from coronavirus Latest: European rally is fizzling outRBS offers mortgage and loan holidaysItaly `to suspend mortgage payments´, reportTrump: We´ll pass payroll tax cuts soonCrash Monday: Trillions wiped off markets 3.35pm GMT The rally is fizzling out, as global stock markets continue to remain highly volatile.The Dow Jones industrial average has now turned negative on Wall Street, having been up 1,000 points when it opened two hours ago.We have a plan. Press conference tomorrow. Dow up 1000. Well, not so much a plan yet. Trump might have misspoke and was early, Dow loses 2/3.rally fade, dead cat bounce it was pic.twitter.com/fxbUSRSUg9 3.09pm GMT With 90 minutes to go, the European stock market rally is fizzling out.Italy´s share index has sunk by 2%, as traders digest the implications of the nationwide lockdown announced yesterday. FTSE heading to close below the open, still up on Monday`s close but below the open = bearish and would confirm my feelings that this is a deceased feline pic.twitter.com/2o9OBOwrm5 Continue reading...