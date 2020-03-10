|
The organizers behind The Photography Show and The Video Show, have announced the event is being postponed due to ongoing concerns regarding COVID-19 (the coronavirus). Originally set to take place from March 14 through March 17 at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England, the event will now take place at a later time in 2020, if all goes according to plan.
In the statement shared on The Photography Show website, organizers say they have `taken the extremely difficult decision to postpone The Photography Show & The Video Show until later in the year, when we will be able to deliver the show you deserve.´
The organizers note any current ticket-holders will be able to use their tickets for the future event, whenever the dates are established. In the event attendees aren´t able to attend at the future date, they will have the option to receive a refund, including any `Extras´ purchased alongside the main ticket.
According to The Photography Show website, over 300 brands and 32,000 visitors show up annually to see the latest products and attend over 270 talks, demos and galleries over the course of the four-day show. Canon, Epson, Fujifilm, Nikon, Panasonic, Rode, Sony, and Westcott are just a few of the featured exhibitors who are planning to attend the event. The organizers say they will `aim to keep the programme the same where possible, subject to speakers being available for the new dates [and] hope that the exhibitor list will remain much the same.´
You can visit The Photography Show´s website to view more details.