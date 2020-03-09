Home
Spotify Updates Mobile and Tablet Apps With New Home Screen for Quicker Access to Favorites
(MacRumors iPhone)
 
Spotify today updated its home screen on iOS and Android, providing users with an easier way to access their favorite songs, playlists, and albums. This update will also appear on the Spotify app for tablets. The main change can be found at the top portion of the home screen, which now greets users with a `Good morning` message. This area recommends songs, playlists, and albums that are the most `familiar` to each user, and Spotify said it was built to quickly access albums you`ve been listening to repeatedly and current podcasts. As the day progresses, the app will transition to `Good afternoon` and `Good evening` messages, and update with new content. In total, six pieces of content can be found in this new section of the home screen on Spotify, but they aren`t user customizable. Below this area is where you can find top podcasts, `Made for you` playlists, recommendations for new music based on your listening habits, and more. Overall, Spotify said that its new update should make it `easier than ever to find something to listen to.`Tag: SpotifyThis article, "Spotify Updates Mobile and Tablet Apps With New Home Screen for Quicker Access to Favorites" first appeared on MacRumors.comDiscuss this article in our forums
 
