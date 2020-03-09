|
Tile is back with a new set of discounts on the Tile Mate, Tile Slim, and Tile Sticker, offering up to $80 off original prices.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Tile. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
To start, you can get the Tile Mate in a 1-pack for $19.99, down from $24.99. The Tile Mate is the company`s best selling Bluetooth tracker, offering a 1-year replaceable battery in a small 35mm frame perfect for attaching to keys and bags.
You can get 2 Tile Mates and 2 Tile Slims for $29.99, down from an original price of $110. The Tile Slim is an ultra-thin tracker perfect for wallets and passports. There`s also a Tile Slim 4-pack for $39.99, down from $120.
Lastly, the Tile Sticker 4-pack is on sale this week for $49.99, down from $79.99. The Tile Sticker is the smallest Tile and can stick to almost anything, like a MacBook or Siri Remote. This Bluetooth tracker has a 3-year built-in battery and measures 27mm in a circular frame.
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.