Twenty one cases reported on ship off San Francisco as leader of Italy´s Democratic party tests positiveCases pass 100,000 globally as Iran threatens force to restrict spreadMelbourne doctor with coronavirus symptoms continued seeing patientsCoronavirus quarantine plans ignite row between South Korea and JapanCoronavirus symptoms: what are they and should I see a doctor?Coronavirus: nine reasons to be reassured 6.18pm GMT We´re closing this blog now. Thanks for joining me.Here´s a description of the news so far today: Related: Coronavirus death: family pay tribute to `wonderful person` Related: Coronavirus UK: total infected with Covid-19 passes 200 5.23pm GMT More than 1,200 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Italy since Friday, the Civil Protection Agency said.The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Italy has risen to 5,883 from 4,636 on Friday, according to official figures, a rise of 1,247. 5.12pm GMT A second member of France´s National Assembly has been taken to hospital after contracting coronavirus and five other lawmakers are being tested for the illness, the lower house´s presidency said in a statement on Saturday.The Assembly did not name the two legislators who have caught the disease, but local media in the eastern region of Alsace have reported that the first of the two lawmakers is Jean-Luc Reitzer, who represents one of the departments most affected by the outbreak and is currently in intensive care, Reuters reports. 4.57pm GMT Italy´s premier football league, Serie A, could be forced to suspend mid-season if a player tests positive for coronavirus, the Italian football federation (FIGC) said on Saturday.`We must be realistic,´´ Gabriele Gravina, president of the FIGC, said in an interview with Italian broadcaster Rai, `We need to take measures to protect athletes, and we cannot exclude the possibility to suspend the competition if a player tested positive.´´ 4.05pm GMT Iran´s death toll climbed to 145 on Saturday af ...