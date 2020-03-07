|
A group of men move into a woman´s house in the hope of wooing her and evading post-breakfast eviction - and it´s carnageListen, I know the drill with you, and this column: you read it over toast and OJ and eggs, and you read this bit distractedly in the few seconds left for the kettle to boil, and none of these words matter to you, they are just there. You´re not here for TV recommendations, are you? You´re just waiting for a nice jug of coffee to straighten you out before your Saturday proper starts. I know the game, you know the game. It´s fine. I don´t care. Apart from this week, when I insist - insist - that you listen to me. Watch this show. You are going to watch this show.Five Guys a Week (Tuesday, 9.15pm, Channel 4) is the latest in the new line of dating shows in which producers ask: `What Is The Most Deranged Way We Can Synthesise Intimacy? Do That` - following in the line of Naked Attraction (five people fly junk-first into a date, the success rate being surprisingly high); Love Island (frenzied 21-year-olds are locked in a sex prison for six weeks); and Netflix´s Love Is Blind (Americans who have only ever spoken through a wall but think they are in love). In Five Guys a Week, five men move into a woman´s house. They all get to know each other and, each morning after breakfast, she chooses one person to politely evict. At the end, there are two remaining challengers, and they have a bizarre three-way candlelit meal, then she picks the winner, with her as the prize. That´s the show. Continue reading...