|
The playwright and director on writing and depression, collaborating with Tom Stoppard, and reconnecting with his Jewish rootsPatrick Marber is a playwright, director, screenwriter and comedian. The author of Dealer´s Choice (1995), Don Juan in Soho (2006) and Three Days in the Country (2015), he made his name internationally with Closer (1997). He often directs his own work, and plays by Tom Stoppard, Dennis Potter and Harold Pinter. His dazzling ensemble production of Stoppard´s latest, Leopoldstadt, an exploration of Viennese Jewish history, is running in the West End, while The Red Lion, his play about non-league football, is about to open at Bristol Old Vic.I´ve heard that The Red Lion was inspired by saving Lewes football club, when you lived in East Sussex?I made a promise to the manager, Steve Ibbotson - I dedicated the play to him - on a wet day in November 2009. I said: `I´m going to help you save your football club.` At the time, I didn´t feel I had anything better to do. I was one of six people who `bought` the club. It cost us a pound each and we owned it on paper for about a day before turning it into a supporter-owned club. Continue reading...