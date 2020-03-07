Home
Search:
1146 feeds
357 categories
3692 articles (<24 hours)
21 registered users

Use the Mobile version
Mobile

Follow our Twitter feed

View our Linkpartners
Links

Username:
Password:

Register | Retrieve

Culture


Valid HTML 4.01 Transitional

RSS FeedsPatrick Marber: `I´ll be in therapy for the rest of my life - if I can afford it´
(The Guardian Culture News)

 
 

7 march 2020 17:21:29

 
Patrick Marber: `I´ll be in therapy for the rest of my life - if I can afford it´
(The Guardian Culture News)
 
The playwright and director on writing and depression, collaborating with Tom Stoppard, and reconnecting with his Jewish rootsPatrick Marber is a playwright, director, screenwriter and comedian. The author of Dealer´s Choice (1995), Don Juan in Soho (2006) and Three Days in the Country (2015), he made his name internationally with Closer (1997). He often directs his own work, and plays by Tom Stoppard, Dennis Potter and Harold Pinter. His dazzling ensemble production of Stoppard´s latest, Leopoldstadt, an exploration of Viennese Jewish history, is running in the West End, while The Red Lion, his play about non-league football, is about to open at Bristol Old Vic.I´ve heard that The Red Lion was inspired by saving Lewes football club, when you lived in East Sussex?I made a promise to the manager, Steve Ibbotson - I dedicated the play to him - on a wet day in November 2009. I said: `I´m going to help you save your football club.` At the time, I didn´t feel I had anything better to do. I was one of six people who `bought` the club. It cost us a pound each and we owned it on paper for about a day before turning it into a supporter-owned club. Continue reading...
 
22 viewsCategory: Culture
 
Back to Life`s Daisy Haggard: `If you´re not afraid to be an idiot, do comedy´
(The Guardian Culture News)
Five Guys a Week: a dating show even more deranged than Love Is Blind
(The Guardian Culture News)
 
 
blog comments powered by Disqus


Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Indigonet Services B.V.. Contact: Tim Hulsen. Read here our privacy notice.
Other websites of Indigonet Services B.V.: Nieuws Vacatures Science Tweets Travel Photos Nachrichten Indigonet Finances Leer Mandarijn