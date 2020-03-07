|
Two victims were in their 70s and had travelled overseas, say state authorities, as cruise ship off San Francisco reports 21 cases and Hong Kong advises against non-urgent travel Cases pass 100,000 globally as Iran threatens force to restrict spreadMelbourne doctor with coronavirus symptoms continued seeing patientsCoronavirus quarantine plans ignite row between South Korea and Japan`More scary than coronavirus´: South Korea alerts expose private livesEssential guide: can I catch it on public transport, and how sick will I get?Share your experiences 4.59am GMT In Australia, just a quick description of that presser with deputy chief medical officer Prof. Paul Kelly: 4.58am GMT In Canberra, Australia Prof. Kelly says over the longer term there is a `range of possibilities that may take place. We may be able to take it under control but that´s looking increasingly unlikely... it may become endemic, so something that comes back around each winter.` 4.55am GMT We´re still in Canberra, Australia for the moment, where deputy chief medical officer Prof. Paul Kelly is giving a general update on the status of preparations for managing the spread of the virus. Professor Kelly says Australia is offering support to Indonesia for testing and other control measures for the coronavirus outbreak. 4.53am GMT In Canberra, Australia, deputy chief medical officer Prof. Paul Kelly says the government is considering stockpiling some antibiotics and antivirals to a stockpile, though none of either type of pharmaceutical have been proved to be effective against coronavirus. 4.45am GMT In Canberra, Australia we´re hearing more from the Department of Health on the Melbourne doctor who treated 70 patients despite exhibiting flu-like symptoms. The general principle is, as it is in flu season, `Don´t soldier on...and we expect our health care workforce particularly to take this onboard,` deputy chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly says. 4.41am GMT In Australia, 260,000 masks are to ...