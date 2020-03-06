|
Pence acknowledges shortage of testing kits; WHO warns of sustained community transmission; first death in UK. Follow live news:`Fake, Fake´: senior Chinese leader heckled by residents`More scary than coronavirus´: South Korea health alerts expose private livesHas Covid-19 mutated into a more deadly strain? Busting the mythsTrump calls WHO´s global death rate from coronavirus `a false number´Coronavirus latest: at a glance 8.22am GMT Some of the latest updates are below. 8.11am GMT More than 140 Britons are stranded on a cruise ship off California´s coast amid coronavirus fears. The ship was on its way back to California from Hawaii with more than 2,000 passengers onboard when the alarm was raised. 7.57am GMT For readers in England, a reminder that you can read all the latest government advice on what to do regarding the coronavirus here. Here is a broader page for the UK and something for our Scottish readers. 7.56am GMT A pop-up shop has appeared in Washington for coronavirus prevention supplies. As local stores sell out of masks and hand sanitiser, Adilisha Patrom, owner of a co-working and event space next to Gallaudet University, saw an opportunity and jumped on it.The Associated Press reports that inside Patrom´s shop are different models of face masks and hand sanitiser bottles in various sizes. They are displayed along a stack of information sheets from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday, one man stopped by, asked how much the masks cost and then left.A Florida native who came to Washington to attend Howard University, Patrom, 29, sells her masks for between $5 (£3.85) and $20 (15.41), depending on the model. She also puts together prevention kits with masks, surgical gloves and sanitiser. 7.50am GMT In Norway, at least 90 people have been infected, with at least 67 of those affected noted to have been travelling in Italy. Italy has confirmed about 3,800 infected and closed all its schools on Thursday until mid-March. The direct ...