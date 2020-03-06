WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.) introduced new legislation to overhaul the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers` (USACE) process for managing water resource projects along the lower Missouri River system. The Lower Missouri River Flood Prevention Program Act is cosponsored by all of the senators from the lower Missouri River basin states, including U.S. Senators Joni Ernst (Iowa), Deb Fischer (Neb.), Chuck Grassley (Iowa), Josh Hawley (Mo.), Jerry Moran (Kan.), Pat Roberts (Kan.), and Ben Sasse (Neb.). The bill would establish a new program that would require the USACE to implement a system-wide approach to water development projects to reduce flood risk and improve flood protection...