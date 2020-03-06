|
Pence acknowledges shortage of testing kits; WHO warns of sustained community transmission; first death in UK. Follow live news:

4.45am GMT More from Hong Kong now, where WHO Collaborating Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Control founding director Professor Gabriel Leung is speaking. Leung is emphasising the importance of the work they are doing, to estimate the fatality rate. It´s a complicated and `non-trivial` task, he says.As an example, a crude or naive estimate back during the Sars epidemic, when it appeared as low as 2% during the outbreak but eventually became about 17%.The 2013 Avian flu outbreak `started off being 70% and then it came down to 40%`.`So it is impossible based on experience alone which way around the trajectory is going to be if you keep using that crude, simple and naive estimate.`This is not a trivial question, and requires detailed modelling, Leung says. There are three ways of looking at the fatality rate. 

4.40am GMT HSBC Holdings PLC has sent home more than 100 staff in London after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus, the first known case at a major company in Europe´s main financial hub, Reuters reports. 

4.32am GMT Still in Hong Kong, Professor Gabriel Leung is carefully walking journalists through the data and science around coronavirus fatality rates. 

4.26am GMT Turning to Hong Kong now. Fatality rates are one of the most concerning and confusing aspects of the global outbreak, particularly with varying levels of testi ...