RSS FeedsMelbourne Police Use Apple`s Find My App to Track Thieves During Fatal Car Chase
4 march 2020 16:10:30

 
Melbourne Police Use Apple`s Find My App to Track Thieves During Fatal Car Chase
Apple`s Find My app was used by police to track two wanted men during a car chase in Melbourne, Australia last month, reports the Sydney Morning Herald. According to the report, the two men were being tracked from the air by helicopter after an iPad was stolen in an earlier home invasion. Driver Vaatoa Chang, 29, and passenger Jonas Montealegre, 36, carried the ‌iPad‌ with them as they switched stolen cars in an attempt to evade capture. In the initial phase of the chase, the two fugitives were being tracked by following a stolen car, but when the police helicopter was called in, the two men switched cars, and that`s when officers resorted to tracking them via ‌iPad‌. Initially, it was the victim of the theft that used the ‌Find My‌ app to ping his ‌iPad‌ and follow his stolen Mitsubishi Tritan, but police eventually called him off and continued tracking the ‌iPad‌ themselves using the same method. How to Use the Find My App on a Friend`s iPhone or iPad to Locate Your Missing DevicePolice tracked the fugitives for two hours across Melbournes`s suburbs using the ‌Find My‌ app, before the two men were killed in a 100km/h collision with a freight truck after running a red light. Apple`s ‌Find My‌ app is typically used for locating your Apple devices when you`ve misplaced them around the home or office, but the Sydney Morning Herald report is a striking example of how the app can be used by police in real time to trace suspects in cases of theft. The full story can be read here.Tags: Australia, Find MyThis article, "Melbourne Police Use Apple's Find My App to Track Thieves During Fatal Car Chase" first appeared on MacRumors.comDiscuss this article in our forums
 
Category: Technology > Mobile > Iphone
 
