Home
Search:
1146 feeds
357 categories
4606 articles (<24 hours)
22 registered users

Use the Mobile version
Mobile

Follow our Twitter feed

View our Linkpartners
Links

Username:
Password:

Register | Retrieve

Technology


Valid HTML 4.01 Transitional

RSS FeedsDeals: Woot Discounting Refurbished MacBook Pros (From $680) and iPhone 6s Models (From $80) Today Only
(MacRumors iPhone)

 
 

4 march 2020 16:10:30

 
Deals: Woot Discounting Refurbished MacBook Pros (From $680) and iPhone 6s Models (From $80) Today Only
(MacRumors iPhone)
 
Amazon-owned deals site Woot is offering low prices on a few refurbished MacBook Pro models today only. You can get the 2017 and 2018 MacBook Pro in both 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, with prices starting at $679.99. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. To start, Woot has the mid 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro (2.3GHz, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) for $679.99, down from an original list price of $1,299.00. You can increase the storage of this model to 256GB for $789.99, and neither of these MacBook Pros have the Touch Bar. If you want a model with the Touch Bar, Woot has the mid 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 256GB SSD for $979.99, and a 512GB for $1,079.99. The only 15-inch model available on sale today is the mid 2018 MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for $1,489.99. Woot also has refurbished models of the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus on sale for today only, starting at just $79.99 for an unlocked 16GB iPhone 6s. Prices on the iPhone 6s Plus start at $129.99 for 16GB and increase from there. These iPhones are expected to have a moderate level of wear and tear, and have been tested to be in full working condition. If you`re an Amazon Prime member, you can get free standard shipping on Woot`s website. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.Related Roundup: Apple DealsThis article, "Deals: Woot Discounting Refurbished MacBook Pros (From $680) and iPhone 6s Models (From $80) Today Only" first appeared on MacRumors.comDiscuss this article in our forums
 
36 viewsCategory: Technology > Mobile > Iphone
 
Find My app installed on iPad helps police track fugitives during car chase
(iMore iPhone)
Melbourne Police Use Apple`s Find My App to Track Thieves During Fatal Car Chase
(MacRumors iPhone)
 
 
blog comments powered by Disqus


Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Indigonet Services B.V.. Contact: Tim Hulsen. Read here our privacy notice.
Other websites of Indigonet Services B.V.: Nieuws Vacatures Science Tweets Travel Photos Nachrichten Indigonet Finances Leer Mandarijn