Amazon-owned deals site Woot is offering low prices on a few refurbished MacBook Pro models today only. You can get the 2017 and 2018 MacBook Pro in both 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, with prices starting at $679.99.
To start, Woot has the mid 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro (2.3GHz, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) for $679.99, down from an original list price of $1,299.00. You can increase the storage of this model to 256GB for $789.99, and neither of these MacBook Pros have the Touch Bar.
If you want a model with the Touch Bar, Woot has the mid 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 256GB SSD for $979.99, and a 512GB for $1,079.99. The only 15-inch model available on sale today is the mid 2018 MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD for $1,489.99.
Woot also has refurbished models of the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus on sale for today only, starting at just $79.99 for an unlocked 16GB iPhone 6s. Prices on the iPhone 6s Plus start at $129.99 for 16GB and increase from there. These iPhones are expected to have a moderate level of wear and tear, and have been tested to be in full working condition.
If you`re an Amazon Prime member, you can get free standard shipping on Woot`s website.