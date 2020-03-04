Home
RSS FeedsHero-shooter `Valorant` has been in the works for six years
(Windows Phone Central)

 
 

4 march 2020 13:01:48

 
Hero-shooter `Valorant` has been in the works for six years
(Windows Phone Central)
 
The game has been in the works for six years. What you need to know Trevor `Classick` Romleski, lead game designer on Valorant, participated in an AMA on the game`s subreddit. He revealed new details on how guns will work and why Agents all have the same health. `We`ve focused on tight, lethal tactical gameplay,` he wrote. Even though we just learned about Riot Games` new first-person shooter Valorant officially yesterday, we`ve gotten some new information on the game today courtesy of Reddit. In an AMA on the r/VALORANT subreddit (transcribed by Reddit user thepixelbuster here), lead game designer Trevor `Classick` Romleski revealed that Valorant, previously known as Project A, has been in development for around six years total (three years R&D and three years of production). As Ressick is a game designer, he also revealed a lot about how the game will work, including intricate details on recoil, weapon reload times, and even the name of the champions (they`re called Agen...
 
36 viewsCategory: Technology > Mobile > Windows Phone
 
