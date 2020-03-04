|
The game has been in the works for six years.
What you need to know
Trevor `Classick` Romleski, lead game designer on Valorant, participated in an AMA on the game`s subreddit.
He revealed new details on how guns will work and why Agents all have the same health.
`We`ve focused on tight, lethal tactical gameplay,` he wrote.
Even though we just learned about Riot Games` new first-person shooter Valorant officially yesterday, we`ve gotten some new information on the game today courtesy of Reddit.
In an AMA on the r/VALORANT subreddit (transcribed by Reddit user thepixelbuster here), lead game designer Trevor `Classick` Romleski revealed that Valorant, previously known as Project A, has been in development for around six years total (three years R&D and three years of production).
As Ressick is a game designer, he also revealed a lot about how the game will work, including intricate details on recoil, weapon reload times, and even the name of the champions (they`re called Agen...