Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial newsLatest: Chinese car sales slumped 80% last monthChinese service sector shrinks at record paceUK business confidence hit by coronavirusBut markets are rallying 10.12am GMT European stock markets are rallying this morning, lifted by hopes of stimulus measures...and the results of Super Tuesday.Every index is up, with the FTSE 100 gaining 77 points or 1.1% to 6794. That´s a boost for savers and pension-holders -- but still leaves the Footsie 8% lower than two weeks ago.After the Fed´s unscheduled rate cut ended up creating more panic than allaying concerns about the virus impact, investors found some solace in the results of Super Tuesday where 14 US states voted to choose their favourite for the Democratic nominee of the 2020 presidential election.The big winner of the night was undoubtedly former Vice President Joe Biden, who made a remarkable comeback after a lacklustre start to his campaign. Biden now has more delegates than his main rival, Bernie Sanders, and this is music to Wall Street´s ears, who have less to fear from Biden´s centrist policies than Sanders´ socialist agenda. 9.55am GMT Economic activity in Hong Kong has also slumped last month.The IHS/Markit private sector PMI revealed a deepening recession, falling for the 23rd month in a row, from 46.8 in January to 33.1 in February, the steepest decline in history. Job shedding accelerated to its steepest rate in more than 18 years.