|
Photo: Hamish Gill
Film photography is not what it used to be. It´s changed - or more, it´s evolved. For the better, too. But I bet there are a lot of people who haven´t even noticed!
Photography just seems to be one of those pastimes that has the potential to get under people´s skin. There are so many ways to take part that it´s no wonder we find ourselves in camps, adopting one or a couple of methodologies, approaches, processes or even brands, and taking ownership of them as if they belong to us.
In doing so though, it´s all too easy to fall into the trap of forgetting that our approaches and whims are just a product of our own choices, and therefore simply right for us. Instead, it appears to me that a large majority of photographers get into the habit of thinking they have made the `best` choices and that everyone else who doesn´t follow suit is somehow wrong, deficient or missing out.
Film photography in 2020 is what it is - not because of a battle with digital, but because of how it has integrated with and into it
Unfortunately, in our world of social media and websites and forums and blogs and YouTube and `influencers`, it feels a little bit like the views and opinions held by the majority can leave little room for the views and opinions held by everyone else.
So what´s all this got to do with my opening gambit?
Well, it´s my view that because of all this, many photographers who have committed wholly to digital photography might not have noticed a real change in the film photography landscape.
The pixl-latr is a product I launched on Kickstarter as a low cost and effective solution for digitizing negatives. Photo: Joe Handley
Now, please don´t think I´m about to start waffling on about growth in film sales and increased interest in more traditional photography mediums as a whole. It is true that there has been quite significant growth, but to my mind, the growth is at least in part a byproduct of a change ...