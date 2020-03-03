|
Capture One has announced an update that adds support for seven new camera bodies from Fujifilm, Nikon, Canon and Olympus as well as six new lenses from Sony, Nikon and Pentax. A handful of bugs have also been squashed along the way.
As for new camera body support, Capture One version 20.0.3 now supports the Fujifilm X-T4, Fujifilm X100V, Nikon D780, Nikon D3500, Canon EOS M100, Canon EOS M200 and the Olympus TG-6. Capture One emphasizes in its press release (embedded below) the new support for the Fujfilm X-T4, saying it is the first company to offer `official support´ for Fujifilm´s newest APS-C camera system.
Below is a list of the lenses the update adds support for:
Sony FE 24mm F1.4 GM (SEL24F14GM)
Sony FE 600mm F4 GM OSS (SEL600F40GM) + 1.4X Teleconverter (SEL14TC)
Sony FE 600mm F4 GM OSS (SEL600F40GM) + 2X Teleconverter (SEL20TC)
Nikon AF NIKKOR 24mm f/2.8D
Nikon AF-S DX Micro-NIKKOR 40mm f/2.8G
Pentax D FA 150-450mm F4.5-5.6 ED DC AW
In addition to new camera and lens support, Capture Pro One 20 also addresses a number of smaller bug fixes across both the macOS and WIndows versions. You can find a full list of the fixes within Capture One`s release notes.
Capture One version 20.0.3 for macOS and Windows is now available in multiple versions. Capture One Pro 20 can be purchased with a perpetual license for $299 or as a subscription starting at $20.99 per month. Capture One Pro (for Sony) and Capture One Pro Fujifilm are available to purchase with a perpetual license for $129 or as a subscription starting at $9.99 per month.
Capture One has a complete list of supported cameras and lenses on its website. You can download a free 30-day trial of any version of Capture One Pro if you want to take it for a spin before buying or subscribing.
