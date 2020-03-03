|
There are hundreds of great games coming to PC this year (like every year, tbh), but these are some of the ones we`re most excited for.
Even with a bunch of game delays, 2020 is still shaping up to be a pretty stacked year for gaming, especially for PC players. We thought we`d do a rundown of the top 15 PC games on our radar for 2020, so far.
DOOM Eternal (March 20, 2020)
The DOOM Slayer is back and more badass than ever. With a brand-new arsenal of demon-disposal tools, some seriously increased mobility, and of course a slamming industrial metal soundtrack, slaughtering the spawn of hell is going to be way more intense this time around - and that`s really saying something.
With DOOM Eternal, prepare your eyes and ears for one of the most extreme video game experiences of the year.
Bleeding Edge (March 24, 2020)
Bleeding Edge is what happens when you combine the frantic action of Devil May Cry with the strategy of Dota 2 or Smite. Imagine an objective-based PVP game in ...