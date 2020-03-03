|
Half-Life finally returns, though in a way most players probably weren`t expecting.
It`s been 12 years since an official Half-Life game release, so many fans simply gave up hope that Valve would return to the franchise. However, prayers have been answered, and Valve has announced Half-Life is making a return - though not in a way that most people were expecting. Next year, Half-Life: Alyx, a virtual reality-only midquel between Half-Life and Half-Life 2, is set to hit headsets. Here`s everything you need to know about the game.
Development and reveal
Story and setting
Gameplay design
Bonus content
Release date and pricing
It finally returns
Half-Life: Alyx
$54 at Steam
Half-Life 3, but it`s a midquel
Half-Life: Alyx is a bold comeback for Valve`s previously-stagnant AAA franchise, described by Valve itself as its `flagship VR game.`
On Nov. 18, 2019, Valve tweeted the announcement of Half-Life: Alyx, labeling it its `flagship VR game,` an...