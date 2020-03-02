Home
Valorant unveiled, a new tactical shooter from League of Legends creator
(Windows Phone Central)
2 march 2020 15:25:03

 
Valorant unveiled, a new tactical shooter from League of Legends creator
(Windows Phone Central)
 
The studio behind League of Legends explores fresh territory with its free-to-play PC shooter, Valorant. Riot Games has unveiled its long-teased first-person shooter `Valorant,` embracing the traditional five-versus-five arena setup, and on track for its free-to-play PC launch this summer. Formerly known under the `Project A` codename, the League of Legends studio aims to marry tactical combat with hero-based abilities, shaping up to rival Counter-Strike and Overwatch. The result is a multiplayer game demanding precision and deep strategy, with clear potential over months to come. Valorant rides on its `agents,` playable, distinct heroes, leveraging unique abilities to augment the fundamentals of combat. Its three-minute debut reel highlights clear Counter-Strike influences, from gameplay premise to momentary animations. It also translates a traditional formula of round-based matches, where offensive aims to arm a bomb, with weapons purchased at the start of each round. And while u...
 
