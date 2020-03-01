|
Is the D780 right for you?
Everyone has different requirements for cameras; what might be perfect for one person could be unworkable for another. With this in mind, we`ve taken a look at some common photographic use-cases to see how well we think the Nikon D780 will work for them. From travel to portraits, check out our handy guide to see how Nikon`s latest DSLR could stack up for the types of photography you enjoy.
All images taken by Dan Bracaglia
Travel
Image: Processed from Raw | ISO 100 | 1/250 sec | F2.8 | Nikon AF-D 50mm F1.8
Life on the road leaves little room for error when it comes to gear, so it`s best to have a reliable camera at your side. With a rugged, weather-sealed body, solid battery life and the addition of USB charging, the D780 should make for a trusty companion. It produces great JPEGs right out of camera, and sharing them right away is easy thanks to the camera`s Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.
We`ll admit though, there are smaller options out there, including Nikon`s own Z6 mirrorless camera, and there are even smaller options yet if you don`t need a full-frame sensor. But overall, the D780 is a great travel camera, especially when paired with one of many compact-yet-excellent F-mount lenses.
Video
The D780 makes a strong case for itself as a video camera. It comes with high-quality, oversampled 4K footage and great video autofocus, slow-motion Full HD capture, and retains separate settings for both stills and video - especially handy for shooters that dabble in both disciplines. There`s plenty of room for both headphone and microphone sockets, and the camera can output a 10-bit Log signal to an external recorder over HDMI. There`s focus peaking if you don`t want to rely on autofocus, and zebra warnings will help you control your exposure.
Perhaps the biggest knock against the D780 is simply due to its DSLR design. There`s no electronic viewfinder option, and since the mirror has to fli ...