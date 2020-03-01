|
6.28pm GMT The number of cases in France has increased to 130, the head of the public health service has said. 6.26pm GMT The Trump administration has accused the public of overreacting to the impact of the coronavirus on the economy, and insisted that stocks would bounce back. The S&P 500 index dropped 11.5% last week as coronavirus spread - the worst weekly drop since the 2008 global financial crisis. 6.15pm GMT Morocco is set to postpone sports and cultural events over coronavirus fears, the government health committee has announced. It´s currently unclear how widespread this measure will be.Morocco says it has tested 25 people suspected of having the coronavirus but all have been negative, and the country does not have any confirmed cases. 6.04pm GMT Oman has suspended Italian tourist flights from Salala airport for a month, in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus. Qatar has also announced a temporary ban on visitors from Egypt via intermediate points, the state news agency reported on Sunday. 6.00pm GMT A school in Dublin is set to close for two weeks after a student tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Irish Times.The teenager is the first person in the Republic of Ireland to test positive for the virus, and the case was announced on Saturday evening. The individual became ill in recent days after returning from Italy and is currently in isolation in a Dublin hospital. 5.49pm GMT Andrew Tatem, professor within geography and environmental science at the University of Southampton, has warned that the recent imported cases of coronavirus into China