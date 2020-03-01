|
USA, Australia and Thailand report first deaths from coronavirus as two frontline doctors in China die and bans are put in place on large gatherings. Follow live newsUS, Australia and Thailand report first deathsEpidemics expert Jonathan Quick: `Worst-case scenario is likely´What is coronavirus and what should I do if I have symptoms?Yes, it is worse than the flu: busting the coronavirus myths 1.27pm GMT David and Sally Abel, the British passengers who caught coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off Yokohama, are still being treated in an isolation unit in a Japanese hospital.In a video update on Sunday they said they were recovering well, but Sally said she had tested positive again for the virus, after testing negative last week.The crew began leaving the Diamond Princess on Thursday for quarantine ashore after the last of the passengers had departed.`Including the captain, all crew members disembarked,` health minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters late Sunday. 12.21pm GMT Here´s video of what Hancock said about shutting down cities in the UK. 12.20pm GMT Here´s a description of the latest developments: 12.01pm GMT Related: Matt Hancock: ministers to publish coronavirus `battle plan` for UK 11.56am GMT Labour is calling on Matt Hancock to fully explain the emergency powers the government is planning in response to a coronavirus outbreak in a Commons update on Monday.The shadow health secretary, Jonathan Ashworth, said: `There are growing concerns about our part-time prime minister´s handling of the coronavirus outbreak and serious questions about capacity in our overstretched NHS. `The health secretary should come to the Commons on Monday to explain fully the emergency powers he is planning to bring in, and to update MPs on the government´s response so that we can properly scrutinise it.` 11.53am GMT Iran´s health ministry has said the death toll from coronavirus has now reached 54 as the number of infected cases jumped overnight to 978.It ...