As far as turn-by-turn navigation apps go, Google Maps is one of the best out there. It has highly-accurate location data, is easy to use, and comes pre-installed on all Android phones. Google`s been fine-tuning the Maps formula for years, and where it`s at now is better than it`s ever been before.
For example, did you know Google Maps is an excellent tool for planning your commute to work? From traffic delays, alternate routes, and more, it can be a life-saver for making sure you get to the office on-time.
For a closer look at how Google Maps` Commute tool works, keep on reading below.
How to access Commute
How to change settings
How to change route
How to view transit
How to add to your home screen
First thing`s first, you need to know how to access the Commute feature in Google Maps. Thankfully, doing this is really simple.
Open Google Maps on your phone.
Tap the Commute icon on your bottom navigation bar.
G...