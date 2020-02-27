|
120Hz displays are in, the headphone jack is out.
Every year sees a heap of various Android phones released into the market. Some are good, some are bad. Some are really exciting, whereas others are a bit boring. Among all of the handsets to come out during a given year, one release that`s continually met with a lot of excitement and fanfare is Samsung`s Galaxy S series.
One could argue that Galaxy S phones aren`t always the most interesting, but there`s no denying how much more attention they get compared to much of the competition.
For 2020, Samsung is launching a trio of phones with the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. These are very technically impressive gadgets with high prices to match, and if you can afford what Samsung is asking for the phones, they`re bound to be some of the best the Android landscape sees all year.
From hands-on coverage, detailed specs, accessory recommendations, and so much more, here`s absolutely everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy ...