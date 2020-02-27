Home
Technology


Valid HTML 4.01 Transitional

Apple`s cars logged far fewer autonomous miles in 2019 than 2018
(iMore iPhone)
27 february 2020 13:45:15

 
Apple`s cars logged far fewer autonomous miles in 2019 than 2018
What you need to know Only 23 cars were used. 7,544 autonomous miles were logged. That`s down from 79,754 the year before. Disengagements fell, too. Apple`s fleet of autonomous cars drove just 7,544 miles in 2019. That number is down considerably on the 79,754 miles that were logged in 2018. Disengagements were down, too, according to numbers submitted to California`s Department of Motor Vehicles and picked up by Apple Insider. In fact, they were down considerably with just 8.48 disengagements per 1,000 miles driven. Compare that to the 872 per thousand miles the year before and you`d imagine that some clear improvements have been made. However, it may just be that Apple has changed the way it`s reporting those disengagements. Previously it was very conservative, according to the report. As explained by Apple in a letter to California`s DMV last year, the company in 2018 took a `conservative` approach to disengagements that required `drivers to proactively take manual cont...
 
3 viewsCategory: Technology > Mobile > Iphone
 
