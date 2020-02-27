|
One is retiring, the other is discussing an exit in the near future...
What you need to know
Two Apple executives are moving on from the company
Nick Forlenza, VP of manufacturing design is due to retire.
Duco Pasmooij, who reports to the head of augmented reality, is also discussing an exit.
Two Apple executives, Nick Forlenza and Duco Pasmooij are moving on from the company,
According to a report from Bloomberg:
Apple Inc. has lost a pair of veteran executives who worked in the manufacturing, supply chain and operations group and were key participants in the production of many of the company`s major devices.
Nick Forlenza, a vice president of manufacturing design, has retired from Apple, while Duco Pasmooij, another vice president who worked on operations, is discussing an exit in the near future, according to people familiar with the moves. Pasmooij left the operations team over a year ago, moving into a role reporting to the company`s head of augmented reality effo...