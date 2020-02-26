|
Biden wins crucial endorsement ahead of South Carolina contestBoston Globe endorses Warren as best `to lay bare Trump´s weaknesses´8.57pm GMT Bernie Sanders´ New Year´s resolution, more than three decades ago: `In 1978, as in other years, I hope to play some role in making working people aware that the present day reality of poverty, wage slavery and mind-destroying media and schools is not the only reality - but simply a pathetic presentation brought to us by a handful of power-hungry individuals who own and control our economy.`The Rutland Herald in 1978 went around asking people their New Year`s resolutions. And everyone`s was like `I want to quit smoking` and `finish high school` and Bernie Sanders` was I want to make people wake up to the radical change need in society. pic.twitter.com/JSekgF4RaQ 8.20pm GMT Bernie Sanders is `taking aim` at Amy Klobuchar´s home state of Minnesota, according to Associated Press.Sanders´ campaign announced earlier that he will hold a rally on Monday in St. Paul, the day before Minnesotan Democrats go to the polls in the `Super Tuesday` extravaganza. 8.07pm GMT Donald Trump´s re-election campaign has filed a libel lawsuit against the New York Times, accusing the newspaper of intentionally publishing a false article related to the investigation into Russian election interference in 2016.According to Reuters, the lawsuit was being filed in the New York State Supreme Court, the state´s trial-level court, on Tuesday.[Trump] campaign officials said the lawsuit was being filed in the New York State Supreme Court, the state´s trial-level court. A statement from the campaign said the aim of the litigation was to `hold the news organization accountable for intentionally publishing false statements against President Trump´s campaign`. 7.30pm GMT There are now 60 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the US, health ...