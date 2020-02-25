|
Pokémon`s 2020 International Challenge starts this week and runs from Thursday, February 27, at 4:00 p.m. PST until March 1, at 3:59 p.m. PST! Players from around the world will battle against each other to prove who really is the best. Top competitors can earn points towards an invitation to the Pokémon World Championships. However, to participate in the 2020 International Challenge, players must sign up before Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 3:59 p.m. PST. Here`s how to sign up.
How to sign-up
Players must sign up before Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 3:59 p.m. PST.
Open Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield on your Nintendo Switch.
Press the A button to get past the loading screen.
Once your game loads up, press the X button on the right Joy-Con.
Select VS menu
Select Battle Stadium
Press A when it says, `You`re now connected to the internet.`
If you haven`t been to this menu before, a tutorial will pop up. Press A to get through the tutorial.
Select Online Competitions....