|
This blog is closedFollow the latest updates in our new coronavirus live blog 9.36pm GMT We will now be closing this live blog. You can find all of our most recent stories about the outbreak on our coronavirus page, and follow the latest liveblog here. 8.11pm GMT The effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the Italian economy could be `very strong, the country´s prime minister Giuseppe Conte warns.The economic impact could be very strong. At this moment, we can calculate that there will be a negative economic impact, we are not yet in a position to forecast what will happen. 8.05pm GMT The US department of homeland security´s top official on the White House´s coronavirus task force has sought help on social media accessing a map about the virus.Ken Cuccinelli, the DHS acting deputy secretary, first asked on Twitter if a link to the map stopped working for other people (it worked for the Guardian). In a second post, he said it looked like he couldn´t access it because it was behind a paywall.Ken Cuccinelli, the #2 official at Homeland Security, is top DHS official on the Trump admin´s coronavirus task force. Someone please get him a Johns Hopkins membership. https://t.co/YWgezui0GP 8.02pm GMT The death toll in Europe´s largest coronavirus outbreak has risen to seven on Monday and new cases climbed above 220 as Italy shut down much of its wealthy north to curb the disease´s spread.Italian shares tumbled more than 5%, the biggest daily drop in almost four years, on worries the flare-up could cause a recession, while worried residents emptied supermarket shelves to stock up on essentials. 7.10pm GMT The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there were 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country, Reuters reported. These did not include the 39 cases who were among those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and the city of Wuhan.The agency said the 14 confirmed cases included two new cases reported from Humboldt and Sacramento count ...