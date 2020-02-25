|
Concerns mount that the spread of Covid-19 cannot be stopped as South Korean cases jump over 830, with 8 deaths. Follow latest newsCoronavirus outbreak is pandemic `in all but name´, says expert Stocks fall as virus fears hit global marketsIran denies cover-up after reports of 50 deathsWhat is coronavirus and what should I do if I have symptoms? 2.27am GMT Trading is now well under way in Hong Kong where the index is down slightly, and China where the Shanghai Composite is off 1.17%.#CNBCTV18Market | Asian indices recover from lows; Nikkei jumps 1.7% from lows but still trading in the red. #HangSeng more than 150 points off lows pic.twitter.com/zqiADkjc4x 2.23am GMT We heard in that news conference questions about the impact of the virus on the Olympics. Brendan Murphy, the country´s chief medical officer said it was too early to tell, but the Australian Olympic team´s medical director, David Hughes, has told the Sydney Morning Herald that human-to-human transmission of Covid-19 in Japan was a `far from ideal` situation.He has warned that the next two weeks will be `the real test` in assessing what risk the coronavirus poses to this year´s event in Tokyo, and says the Australian team has begun drawing up contingencies for training in `safe areas`. 2.17am GMT Shane Oliver, chief economist of the wealth manager AMP in Sydney, says in a note today that he now expects the global economy to stagtnate or possibly shrink a bit in this quarter.His base case is that the outbreak will be contained by March and that markets will bounce back. Our rough estimate is that March quarter global GDP could now be zero or slightly negative.The increasing global spread of the coronavirus has increased the risk of greater economic disruption for longer resulting in say a 20% fall in share markets. However, our base case of containment is that Chinese, global and hence Australian growth will rebound in the June quarter (avoiding recession in Australia´s case) although the risk of a de ...