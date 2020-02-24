Home
Sony`s speedy Xperia 1 Mark II shoots 20 fps with AF/AE technologies borrowed from the a9
(Digital Photography Review)
 
Sony has announced the Xperia 1 Mark II, with improvements to the Mark I`s rear triple camera array and class-leading burst shooting mode. Technology borrowed from the company`s professional Alpha 9 full-frame interchangeable lens camera allows the Xperia 1 Mark II to shoot at up to 20 fps while maintaining continuous autofocus and auto exposure. Sony`s excellent real-time eye AF tracking for human and animal subjects is included and, like the Sony a9, autofocus and auto exposure calculations are performed at 60 times a second. The Mark II maintains a similar triple camera to its predecessor`s, but with some notable enhancements. The main camera now uses a 12MP 1/1.7` sensor, which is pretty big by smartphone standards, collecting nearly 50% more light than the 1/2.55` sensors found in competitors from Apple and Google. It has a slightly wider 24mm equiv. F1.7 lens in front of it, which is optically stabilized. It now uses a 12MP 1/1.7` sensor - pretty big by smartphone standards The main camera uses dual photo-diode phase detection AF with 70% coverage, and a new 3D time-of-flight (ToF) camera helps improve autofocus performance, particularly in low light. No word yet on whether or not the ToF camera is used to improve the depth map generated from the dual pixel sensor for the camera`s bokeh mode. The telephoto module is now more `telephoto`, with a 70mm equivalent field-of-view, up from 52mm. The lens aperture remains the same at F2.4, and only sparse phase-detection, as opposed to dual pixel, autofocus is available, meaning you can expect some hunting, particularly as light levels drop. Optical image stabilization is available on this module. A 16mm equivalent F2.2 camera provides an ultra-wide field-of-view, and the dual pixel design of its 1/2.6` sensor allows it to achieve fast autofocus performance. Neither of these modules offers 20 fps burst rates or 60 fps AF/AE calculations, nor does either support real-time eye AF for ...
 
