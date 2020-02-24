|
Turkey and Pakistan close borders with Iran after eight deaths, while in northern Italy towns are on lockdown after jump in cases. This blog is closed 6.18pm GMT Here´s Angela Giuffrida, Patrick Wintour and Sam Jones´s roundup of today´s coronavirus developments across the globe. 4.20pm GMT Four of the 32 British and Irish Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers taken to Arrowe Park, Merseyside on Saturday have tested positive for coronavirus strain Covid-19, the chief medical officer for England has said.Prof Chris Whitty said: `Four further patients in England have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to 13. 3.53pm GMT We are pausing the live blog now but will update it again is there are more major developments. There have been a lot of updates today in terms of how the coronavirus is spreading and what measures are being taken to stop it. Here is a description of the main points. 3.39pm GMT The European Union sees `no need to panic` over a coronavirus outbreak in Italy that has killed two people and infected more than 100 in the country.The bloc´s economic affairs commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, said: `The EU has full confidence in the Italian authorities and the decisions they are taking.` 3.25pm GMT Venice carnival will close early this year due to concerns about the coronavirus, which has spread in northern Italy. Below is a photograph of a police officer wearing a protective face mask and standing next to a masked carnival reveller at the event. 3.11pm GMT The Bank of Japan governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, has said that if the virus outbreak persists it may have a big impact on Japan and global economies through supply chain disruptions. 2.50pm GMT France should produce more vital goods, such as drugs and electric batteries, as the coronavirus outbreak highlights the danger of relying on imports from China, the country´s finance minister said.Bruno Le Maire spoke to Reuters on Sunday as the virus spread in Europe, with I ...