|
Earlier this month, some code was found in the iOS 13.4 beta for a CarKey API, or application programming interface. CarKey seems to be a system that will allow your iPhone or Apple Watch to lock, unlock, even start your car... if your car has NFC and the manufacturer partners with Apple to make it all just work.
And... it sounds great. Terrific even. But it also still sounds so limited compared to the Apple Watch future I`ve been dreaming about for over half a decade: The everything key.
CarKey
So, the CarKey gist from the first beta was that you`d take out your iPhone, put iton your car`s NFC reader, open the Wallet app, and tap to initiate a new pairing. Then, like with Apple Pay, it would have to authorize you, most likely through another app on your iPhone supplied by your car maker. So, like, a Toyota app.
That would make the pairing process pretty secure, both in terms of proximity and ownership. This means you not only have to authenticate through the app, you have to b...