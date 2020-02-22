Home
`Nothing will change`: apathy and a lack of queues on election day in Iran
(The Guardian World News)
22 february 2020 00:58:14

 
`Nothing will change`: apathy and a lack of queues on election day in Iran
While some want to show solidarity with the supreme leader in face of US pressure, others feel their voice won´t be heardAt dawn, Dr Mostafa, a psychologist, went to pray at the Imamzadeh Saleh shrine in north Tehran before taking the short walk to be the first in line at the polling booth. So determined was he to do his religious duty and show his support for the supreme leader, that he voted in Friday´s parliamentary elections as soon as the polling booth opened at 8am. `We all have a duty to vote, if we want to be responsible citizens,` said Mostafa, who claims to have worked for the Iranian delegation in the Hague. Saying he had voted for the Conservatives, he added that he believed the US was `a liar`, insisting: `The parliament should never have believed American promises.`But such enthusiasm for the parliamentary elections is likely to be the exception. By mid-afternoon there was just a smattering of people queuing to vote by the same mosque, while the nearby Tajrish bazaar was, in contrast, teeming. The mosque itself, too, seemed more attractive to mid-afternoon visitors than the chance to vote. Continue reading...
 
