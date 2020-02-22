|
Frontrunner condemns interference and says: `Unlike Trump, I do not consider Vladimir Putin a good friend. He is an autocratic thug´Help us cover the critical issues of 2020. Consider making a contribution 11.26pm GMT Here´s a dispatch from our west coast political reporter Maanvi Singh from Nevada, where she´s on the ground keeping an eye on the lead up to tomorrow´s caucus:Another group that 2020 hopefuls are hoping to win over are senior citizens. Several campaigns have stopped by the MLK senior center in North Las Vegas. 11.15pm GMT As we blog, pundits on CNN discuss the interesting dynamic between Sanders and Trump that today´s news on Russian interference sets up. While Sanders has both acknowledged and condemned Russian interference across the board, Donald Trump and his supporters have continued to dismiss and downplay the role Russian actors may have played in getting him elected. The day after the Feb. 13 briefing to lawmakers, the president berated Joseph Maguire, the outgoing acting director of national intelligence, for allowing it to take place, people familiar with the exchange said. Mr. Trump was particularly irritated that Representative Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California and the leader of the impeachment proceedings, was at the briefing.During the briefing to the House Intelligence Committee, Mr. Trump´s allies challenged the conclusions, arguing that he had been tough on Russia and that he had strengthened European security... Continue reading...