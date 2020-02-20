Home
20 february 2020 14:21:34

 
Can we get back to reasonably sized phones, please?
We can`t make our hands any bigger, so why do we keep supersizing our phones? The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is an eye-catching device with a lot of allure for your average enthusiast. Unfolded, it`s got a nice big screen, a powerful processor and decent battery life, and folded up, it`s palm-sized and quite fetching with its mirror finish. To me, a simple gal with snug jeans, the Galaxy Z Flip is another hollow hope in the unending search for a reasonably sized smartphone. Yes, folded up, the Flip will fit in the front pockets on most of my pants - most, but not all - but it`s still a phone with a lot of compromises that customers shouldn`t have to make in their search for a reasonably-sized smartphone. When I first came to the Android world in 2012 with the Samsung Captivate Glide, the phone easily fit in my front pocket, even with its thicker profile due to the slider QWERTY keyboard. In 2013, I upgraded to a equally pocket-friendly Moto X 2013, which was the phone so perfect ...
 
