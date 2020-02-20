Home
RSS FeedsDemocratic debate: Warren brands Bloomberg `a billionaire who calls people fat broads` - live
(The Guardian United States)

 
 

20 february 2020 03:52:07

 
Democratic debate: Warren brands Bloomberg `a billionaire who calls people fat broads` - live
(The Guardian United States)
 
Six candidates - Sanders, Warren, Biden, Klobuchar, Buttigieg and Bloomberg - seek to break through as state readies for west´s first primary contestWhy tonight´s debate could be pivotal for Democrats 2.39am GMT `Transparency matters, especially in the Trump era,` Pete Buttigieg said, referring to Bernie Sanders´ reluctance to release detailed health records. Buttigieg, 38, said he´s happy to get a physical and release the results - drawing chuckles and groans from the crowd. Sanders pivoted back to his healthcare plan, contrasting his Medicare for All proposal with Pete Buttigieg´s `Medicare for those who want it` which Sanders described as `status quo`. 2.35am GMT Bloomberg is stumbling in his response to stop and frisk, even though he surely rehearsed for this moment. He said he was `embarrassed` by it: `I´ve apologized. I´ve asked for forgiveness. We stopped too many people.` He claimed that he introduced stop and frisk to fight homicides in New York City, saying: `I thought my first responsibility was to give people the right to live.` `It got out of control.` Bloomberg also said, `I discovered we were doing too many stop and frisks.` In reality, a court ordered the city to stop the policy, deeming it unconstitutional. Warren got applause for her response, noting the harm stop and frisk caused with communities of color, adding: `You need a different apology.` Continue reading...
 
6 viewsCategory: General > North America > USA
 
